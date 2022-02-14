There pasta machine it must never be missing in the homes of each of us. To prepare an excellent fresh homemade pasta, to be served perhaps on Sundays, when the family usually gathers together around the kitchen table, there is nothing better. Manual or electric, many models to choose from.

On Amazon we can find many models of machines for making pasta at home, good and healthy, made only with selected ingredients. A way to bring back to our kitchens the tradition of our mothers and grandmothers who usually spent Sunday mornings with their children and grandchildren to roll the dough and then create many formats.

Discover with us 5 pasta machine models chosen from the favorites of Amazon users, who have tried them and found themselves well. In this case the feedback and comments of other people, so as to understand which is the best model for our needs.

Sirge Pastarita, Pasta machine 300 W – 22 Dies – Vertical pasta outlet – 4 automatic + 2 manual programs. Maximum 640 grams of flour at a time. Kit for making ravioli for free

Photo source from Amazon

The Sirge’s store on Amazon offers Pastarita, the pasta machine with four automatic programs, with which to make lasagna, macaroni, fettuccine, spaghetti and much more. Fresh pasta ready in just a few minutes: it works automatically, so it is also simple to use. And it is also very easy to clean. All types of flour can be processed: gluten-free for those who suffer from celiac disease or are intolerant or the classic 00 flour or 0 flour.

It can work with all kinds of liquids such as eggs, fruit or vegetable extracts, squid ink, cocoa, coffee, for a thousand different recipes. A digital machine with double function, automatic or semiautomatic. Besides, it’s really silent. 22 dies included: Capellini, Spaghetti, Spaghetti alla Chitarra, Spaghettoni, Bigoli, Macaroni, Macaroni / Penne, Tagliolini / Fettuccine, Linguine, Tagliatelle, Tagliatelle Curve, Fusilli / Stella, Lasagna / Ravioli 0,8mm, Lasagne / Ravioli 1,1 mm.

Philips HR2382 / 15 Avance Collection, Fresh pasta maker with integrated scale, Automatic programs, 8 discs, 200 W, Black

Photo source from Amazon

The Philips store on Amazon presents its HR2382 / 15 Avance Collection pasta machine with integrated scale and automatic programs, in an elegant black color. Thanks to the automatic weighing function, it will be easier to use the programs to create the dough in 10 minutes (for 250 grams of flour, a quantity corresponding to approximately 2-3 portions of fresh homemade pasta). Different types of pasta can be made with durum wheat flour, gluten-free flours, spelled flours or other.

You can present excellent egg pasta, cuttlefish ink or other vegetable juices on the table. The machine includes 8 extrusion discs to prepare different pasta shapes, to be kept in the accessory compartment where you can also put the cleaning tools: the discs allow you to prepare spaghetti, penne, fettuccine, lasagna, tagliatelle, pappardelle, angel hair and spaghetti. Included in the package a recipe book, discs, cleaning tools and measuring cup.

Marcato Classic Atlas AT-150-CLS, Homemade pasta machine: lasagna (150 mm wide), fettuccine (6 mm) and tagliolini (1.5 mm), made of silver chromed steel

Photo source from Amazon

Marcato instead presents the Classic Atlas AT-150-CLS model, with a classic style. Three pasta shapes can be prepared: lasagna (150 mm wide), fettuccine (6 mm) and tagliolini (1.5 mm). And you can use the 10-position regulator to get different thicknesses for the dough, from 4.8 mm to 0.6 mm. The machine is also equipped with a kidnapped connection for the motor and an interchangeable accessory for cutting the pasta. Made of chromed steel with anodized aluminum alloy rollers for food, the machine is safe and efficient, durable over time. The product is 100% Made in Italy.

Imperia PastaPresto, Electric pasta maker, with 230V motor

Photo source from Amazon

The store Imperia on Amazon offers PastaPresto, its homemade pasta machine with motor. Imperia is the brand that usually comes to mind when it comes to products of this type for the kitchen. The device has a roller useful for cutting different pasta shapes, such as tagliatelle and fettuccine. The non-stick coating guarantees perfect pasta and sheets: the sheet can be made in six different thicknesses. The power of the electric motor, 85W, 220 V, guarantees maximum practicality and minimum effort. The model is very elegant and becomes the perfect gift idea to give.

True Kitchen, Bella Pasta black manual pasta machine, for preparing lasagna, ravioli, spaghetti and tagliatelle. Completely in stainless steel with metal handle

Photo source from Amazon

Finally here is the manual pasta machine model that you can find on the True Kitchen Amazon store, where you can also find other interesting products for homemade pasta. Bella Pasta 3.0 has an attractive design with a rounded, solid and resistant shape, it can be placed on worktops up to 4.5 cm thick without ever slipping. The device is made of food-grade stainless steel, to ensure health and ease of cleaning. The box contains a manual with recipes and an insert dedicated to tagliatelle, fettuccine, lasagna, a pasta cutter, a cleaning brush, but there are also other accessories to match.

Which pasta machine would you buy? And what is the first thing you could do to amaze everyone at the table?