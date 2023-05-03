He walked away from the catwalks never to return! Rosa Elvira Cartagena is a Peruvian model who became well known at the end of the last century, when she won the Miss Peru crown in 1999. Her rise as queen did not last long, as scandals took hold of the brand new first standard-bearer of Afro-Peruvian origin and They made their time in Chollywood very controversial.

Over time, the beauty queen made her way to the United States, where she established herself as a television host for many years. However, she pursued other goals and today she is dedicated to a field to which she never imagined belonging. Do you want to know what careers the talented artist has studied? Next, we will give you all the details.

Who is Rosa Elvira Cartagena?

Rosa Elvira Cartagena Monserrate is a pretty model who entered the Lima catwalks from a very young age due to the skill she had to function in any setting. Thus, she entered beauty pageants professionally until 1999, when she was crowned Miss Peru. This was a fact that marked a precedent in the organization, since she was the first Afro-descendant to lead that band.

All her followers were betting on the winner with the queen’s participation in Miss Universe, but her dream was cut short when she traveled to the Dominican Republic to compete in the miss amber. The talented young woman claimed to have been the viceroy of the contest and, when the news began to reach all the media, organizer Jessica Newton came out to deny the facts. That made the event management take away the crown, which she had to deliver as soon as she arrived in our country.

What nobody imagined is that, after landing in the capital, he would lie again when he affirmed that the crown was stolen from him at the airport. The piece of precious stones was valued at $100,000 and, therefore, the investigations were not long in coming and discovered that the top of the head was never out of the reach of the model Rosa Elvira Cartagena. The fact constituted a crime, but the planners decided to leave it there. Of course: she was banned from any other similar event.

Unfortunately, that was not the only controversy in which she was involved, since the beauty queen was also related to the president. Alberto Fujimori, with whom he rode a bicycle through his neighborhood. That same area was arranged by the government, apparently because of the affinity it would have with the president at that time.

Rosa Elvira Cartagena left Peru

All the scandals made the model Rosa Elvira Cartagena leave the country in search of new projects in the United States, on September 2, 2004. That trip was made after the beauty queen received the proposal to appear in the magazine Playboy. After that, she was presented with the opportunity to enter as a television host for the Spanish-speaking public.

Thus, he was part of the cast of “Sábado Gigante”, produced by Univisión. In addition, she worked for Televisa, a network in which she ventured as an actress. Likewise, she returned to the small screen with the program “Between you and me with Rosa Elvira Cartagena“, a format that lasted until 2018. There she was focused on the world of beauty, personal care, nutrition and health-related issues.

What does Rosa Elvira Cartagena currently do?

The television host Rosa Elvira Cartagena discovered how far she could go if she set her mind to it and that is how she wanted to prepare herself professionally. That made me visit the Florida National University to enroll in the race Medical assistance and came to graduate in that career. Upon completion of his courses, he specialized in performing dialysis, which is the profession in which he currently works in a “kidney replacement” clinic. All this was detailed in the interview that he gave to “D-Day” and was published on April 30.

In that same report, Cartagena explained that five months ago she began her Nursing degree at Antigua International College. He undertook the new professional challenge seeking to have better opportunities in his field. In this way, he has completely moved away from the catwalks, but he has not stopped trying, even though he is already in another facet of his life.

