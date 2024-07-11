Mexico City.- Carlos Ahumada Kurtz will be extradited next Monday by Argentina and is expected to arrive at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) on Tuesday morning.

Authorities from both countries agreed that the businessman will travel on Aeromexico flight AM 29, which departs next Monday at 11:25 p.m. from Ezeiza Airport in Buenos Aires, bound for Mexico City.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) appointed Omar Morales Polo, head of the commission, and Sergio Agustín López Serrano, investigative officers of the Federal Ministerial Police assigned to Interpol, to travel to the Argentine capital and guard Ahumada during the trip.

“This court accepts the date proposed by the Mexican authorities for the transfer of Carlos Agustín Ahumada Kurtz () to the United Mexican States,” reads a letter signed by Mariana Ercoli, secretary of the 9th National Criminal and Federal Correctional Court of Buenos Aires, addressed to the head of Interpol Argentina.

“Likewise, it is hereby notified that the transfer of the detainee to the Ezeiza International Airport ‘Ministro Pistarini’ must be carried out on July 15 of this year, with due notice according to the relevant itinerary, in order to hand him over to the delegation of officials from the PFM of the FGR of Mexico, who will depart with the required person from Argentine territory on July 15, 2024 at 11:25 p.m. on Aeroméxico flight AM.29 bound for the United Mexican States.”

According to the document, the court instructed Interpol Argentina to return to Ahumada all the personal items that were seized after his deportation from Panama on June 7, the date since which he has been detained in the Cavia Mayor’s Office of the Argentine Federal Police.

“In this regard, I inform you that the corresponding letters have been sent to the ‘Cavia’ Mayor’s Office and to the National Immigration Directorate, copies of which are attached,” said the court secretary.

Although Ahumada will arrive in Mexico escorted by two PFM agents, the authorities will not be able to detain him the moment he sets foot on national territory, because he is under a provisional suspension granted to him by the Fourth District Court in Amparo of Mexico City against any act that deprives him of his liberty.

The businessman is wanted for extradition for a case in which he was already tried and in which the then Superior Court of Justice of the Federal District sentenced him to 5 years in prison and fines of 22,620 pesos for the crimes of generic fraud and continued generic fraud, on September 20, 2009.

In this case, he was found guilty of defrauding the then Gustavo A. Madero Delegation of 29 million pesos.

Because Ahumada was released from prison and left the country without serving his full sentence, on October 20, 2019, the Twelfth Criminal Court of Mexico City ordered his re-arrest in that criminal case.

The businessman was already in prison for three years and 10 days, so he still has to serve one year, 11 months and 20 days (2 years) of the sentence.

However, his defense attorney Enrique Ostos ruled out a few days ago that he would return to prison and said that the crime had already expired.