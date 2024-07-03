Chronicle

Attempted robbery in Lugano, in the Canton of Ticino in Switzerland. A group of bandits attempted to rob a jewelry store. The police intervened, as can be seen in a video circulating on social media, in which two police officers on bicycles intervene, guns in hand, and invited the attackers to turn themselves in. One criminal managed to escape, two others were stopped inside the jewelry store; a fourth man was stopped after a fight with a policeman. In the fight between the two, a gunshot can be heard, fired from the policeman’s weapon, during a moment of physical confrontation between the officer and the thief.



03:05