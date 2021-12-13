Two cargo ships collided early Monday morning in the Baltic Sea, between the Swedish coast and the Danish island of Bornholm. One of the ships capsized, reports the Swedish news channel SVT. Rescuers are looking for two people on board who may have ended up in the water.

It is not known how the accident between the two ships could have happened. One of the vessels is registered in Denmark, the other in Great Britain. According to SVT, at 6.30 am at least ten Swedish and Danish lifeboats were actively searching for drowning persons from the capsized Danish ship. A helicopter has also been deployed. The British ship was not seriously damaged and the crew is safe, according to Reuters news agency. It is unclear whether the ships were carrying cargo at the time of the accident.

Due to the low temperature of the sea water, it is imperative to find the missing persons. According to SVT, the water in the Baltic Sea is about four degrees. The lack of daylight further complicates the rescue operation, Swedish Naval Service spokesman Jonas Franzen told SVT.