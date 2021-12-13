Every family has one: the difficult person to impress with a gift. But this year, if your tough customer is a Bentley enthusiast, it’s not too late to pack the perfect gift package for them, thanks to the limited-edition set of decorations for sustainable Bentley trees. “Sustainabables”. Under the leadership of Brett Boydell, Bentley’s Head of Design Collaboration, the 12 beautiful jewelry-like decorations were designed out of sight by Bentley’s in-house apprentices and crafted with the help of passionate craftsmen working at the Crewe factory.

The decorations are the centerpiece of Bentley’s 2021 holiday campaign, a stunning short film that portrays apprentices identifying themselves as Santa’s elves when the location of Bentley’s usual Christmas decorations is questioned. With the help of Brett and the factory’s master craftsmen, they secretly recover cutouts and spare parts, transforming them into beautiful pieces of Christmas art. Bentley Board Members begin to realize that something strange is happening, but they are aware that in Crewe it is always possible for something extraordinary to happen.