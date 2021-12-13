Every family has one: the difficult person to impress with a gift. But this year, if your tough customer is a Bentley enthusiast, it’s not too late to pack the perfect gift package for them, thanks to the limited-edition set of decorations for sustainable Bentley trees. “Sustainabables”. Under the leadership of Brett Boydell, Bentley’s Head of Design Collaboration, the 12 beautiful jewelry-like decorations were designed out of sight by Bentley’s in-house apprentices and crafted with the help of passionate craftsmen working at the Crewe factory.
The decorations are the centerpiece of Bentley’s 2021 holiday campaign, a stunning short film that portrays apprentices identifying themselves as Santa’s elves when the location of Bentley’s usual Christmas decorations is questioned. With the help of Brett and the factory’s master craftsmen, they secretly recover cutouts and spare parts, transforming them into beautiful pieces of Christmas art. Bentley Board Members begin to realize that something strange is happening, but they are aware that in Crewe it is always possible for something extraordinary to happen.
From a delicate ball inspired by ombré stitching in the Odyssean Special Edition, which incorporates an internal air vent and a range of threads, to a gorgeous jumping reindeer laser-precision crafted from a selection of veneer cutouts, along with an elegant Christmas tree cut from open pore Koa veneer finished with Danish oil – the designs reveal the range of natural materials used by Bentley. The 12 decorations are not only the stunning object of Bentley’s 2021 holiday marketing campaign, but will be made available to customers who will be able to purchase them at a charity auction that will take place through the UK dealer network in their Christmas events and that will go to support good causes. “No time of year best encapsulates Bentley’s magical fusion of craftsmanship, innovation and sustainability in this holiday season, we wanted to capture the joy, and excitement, we all feel at this time of year. – has explained Brett Boydell – Our apprentices and craftsmen have taken up the challenge and have designed and created a beautiful collection of decorations to celebrate Christmas here in Crewe. We hope they will also become wonderful memories for our customers. And we promise to have them with us again next year “.
