Carcare – Hits a 5 in the Superenalotto and takes home almost 50 thousand euros. It happened yesterday, at the Eni Station in Carcare, where Lady Luck rewarded a player who, in competition 36, hit 5 numbers, winning 48,423 euros.

«We absolutely don't know who he is, just that it's a single bet, a normal ticket. We hope he makes himself heard, just for a glass together to celebrate”, comment the owners. It is not the first time that luck has knocked at the Eni station, very popular not only for its location, along the Sp29, but also for the restaurants, bars and kindness of the owners: in August another ticket won 36 thousand euros, but even in that case the winner remained anonymous.