Federica Sciarelli, during the last episode of the television broadcast Who has seen? she returned to the case of Liliana Resinovich. New details deepen the mystery of the woman who disappeared in Trieste and was later found lifeless in the grove of the former psychiatric hospital. His brother Sergio, his cousin and his lawyer were guests in the studio to discuss the new elements that emerged after an unexpected testimony.

A woman, who knew Liliana Reninovich well, decided to speak after a long time, pointing the finger against her husband Sebastiano Visinitin. He stated that he had been afraid, but now he needs to free himself from a burden. She doesn't know if her testimony will be useful to the investigations but there is a sentence from the man who has kept her for a long time obsessed.

The correspondent of Who has seen it? contacted that woman, ahotelier which often hosted Liliana and Sebastiano. The woman revealed to the program that during her last visits, before the woman's disappearance, the two had a tense relationship. She had seen them arguing and had witnessed a scene of an angry Sebastiano, who had threw a bag towards Lilianabecause she didn't hurry to carry the bags to the room.

Not only that, the witness revealed that once she had been forced to give them a room with separate beds, due to the lack of availability of the rooms and Liliana Renisovich, in confidence, had asked her if it had been possible to do so the following times too, since she couldn't stand her husband anymore. But the story continues.

The hotelier's testimony about Liliana Resinovich's husband

When I insist on Liliana's disappearance, he replies irritably that he knows it and that he decides, that it was an accident. Then he corrects himself and says to me 'What am I saying, I'm out of my mind, I don't know what I'm saying anymore'.

He started stuttering, he didn't know what to say. I then asked him if an accident had happened and he told me that he didn't mean that, that he was under pressure and changed the situation. But I keep thinking about it. In June he stopped by and we had a bad argument, he got angry. On that occasion, I told him that he knew very well that I was friends with Liliana and that he knew what we had said to each other. Then his eyes widened and he began to panic, walking back and forth angrily. He started saying that people should be afraid, because they didn't know what he was capable of doing. I told him that the truth would come out and he told me that nothing would come out and that the case would soon be closed. I don't know if my testimony will be useful, but I want to have a clear conscience because Lili was a truly wonderful woman.

The correspondent of Who has seen, subsequently, he tried to talk to Sebastiano Visintin. However, Liliana's husband is declined to comment, accusing the show of making up this story. The woman's brother's defense has already filed her testimony and now only the investigations will shed light on the hotelier's shocking words.