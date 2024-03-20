The poor combustion of a butane stove could be behind the death of the four people found dead in a home in Toledo on Tuesday night. This was confirmed this Wednesday by the delegate of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, Milagros Tolón, who, pending the autopsy, assures that the main hypothesis is poisoning due to inhalation of carbon monoxide. The agents who entered the house found a stove in one of the rooms, lit but without a flame.

In addition to determining the causes of the deaths, the Police are also working to identify the four people—one woman and three men—with the help of the owner of the home, which was sublet. It is a property located on the Cuesta de Santa Leocadia, in the historic center of Toledo, which was rented room by room, a fact that leads investigators to suspect that there was no relationship between all the deceased, who were found in three rooms. different (two of them, in the same room).

The Government delegate has also explained that one of the bodies was in a state of greater decomposition and has confirmed that no signs of violence have been found during the inspection of the home or in the corpses “in the absence of an autopsy to confirm it.” “Milagros Tolón has pointed out.” Shortly after the discovery of the bodies, sources from the investigation detailed that upon entering the house they found it in perfect condition and with no signs of disorder.

The agents found the lifeless bodies after a tip from a person apparently close to one of them – the informant said that he suspected something could have happened to her after a while without hearing from her – although the bodies have not yet been identified. The notice was received this Tuesday, at 7:20 p.m., on service 112 in Castilla-La Mancha. Afterwards, the agents knocked on the door of the property and, given the lack of response, decided to access the interior through an interior patio.

