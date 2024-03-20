As a “fusion of circus and football” they described the show 'Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil', which will arrive in Lima in August and is inspired by the talent of Lionel Messi.

The production points out that those attending the show will enter “a re-imagined soccer field” in the style of the famous circus troupe. The soundtrack is provided by Sony Music. “Lima will be the third territory that will see this show after Quito and Buenos Aires. The staging, in addition to being spectacular, brings the message that one can overcome the problems that life presents us to make our dreams come true,” those responsible said yesterday. “It is a very technological work in an interactive setting with the teachings of Leo Messi. He is always invited, but with his busy schedule, he always has a surprise for his audience.”

'Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil' had enormous success in Argentina. The public will see a cast of 34 artists of 15 nationalities, high-quality giant screens, costume changes and “chameleonic makeup, which will allow them to immerse themselves in the imagination of Messi's universe,” they maintain. They advance that the script “dynamically follows the evolution in the career and legacy of the global idol”, winner of the Ballon d'Or.

Furthermore, this show, made as a tribute to one of the best soccer players of all time, marks a significant change in the conventional repertoire of Cirque du Soleil, being the first tribute in the history of this company to a soccer player. “It was a long road, but fruitful. The first contact that was had was with Jorge Messi, Leo's father. Then, convince Soleil and for them we traveled to Montreal. It was not an easy meeting. And in the end even Leo himself got involved. “It will be unmissable,” they added.

DATES. From August 7 to 11.

PLACE. Arena 1 (Costa Verde). Pre-sale starting today at Joinnus.

