The Ministry of Economy and Finance approved the Dpcm, proposed by the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, to reshape the incentives for the purchase of non-polluting cars, not very successful up to now. The biggest change in this regard will be based on the buyer’s income.

Who has an income of less than 30 thousand euros and buys an electric car, scrapping his old car, can obtain up to 7,500 euros as an incentive. Mathematically speaking, therefore, the incentive increases by 50%; it is not the 10,000 euros that could have been obtained in 2021, but some motorists could now be convinced to invest in a battery-powered car.

As anticipated a few days ago, for the purchase of electric cars with scrapping the bonus is € 5,000, which becomes € 7,500 for incomes below € 30,000. The bonus for the purchase of electric cars without scrapping instead is 3,000 euros; now they rise to 4,500. The maximum price of the car that can be purchased, to obtain this bonus, is 35 thousand euros (excluding VAT).

For hybrid cars in the 21-60 g / km CO2 emissions range and with a maximum price of 45,000 euros, on the other hand, the bonus with scrapping is 4,000 euros, which rises to 6,000 for incomes below 30,000 euros. Always remaining on the hybrids, without scrapping the bonus is 2,000 euros; those with an income below the threshold of 30 thousand euros, on the other hand, will be able to benefit from a bonus of 3,000 euros. Only one person within the same family unit may request this sort of extra bonus (achieved without adding a single euro to the amount initially allocated by the Draghi government).

The directorial decree of the Ministry of Economic Development will soon arrive, which will define the procedural discipline for the purpose of disbursing the incentive. “The bonuses are also extended to legal entities that rent cars as long as they keep their ownership for at least 12 months, Mise specifies. The rationale is that a significant share of resources remains on the electric and plug-in hybrid and the incentive design is proving correct“, We read in the Corriere della Sera.