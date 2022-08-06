At the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv (Israel), PSG thrashed Nantes 4-0 in the final of the French Super Cup and won the first title of a new season, with an outstanding Lionel Messi, scoring the opening goal and being elected the most outstanding man of the match.
The Argentine crack accumulated his official title number 41 in his successful career and was only one behind the maximum winner, Dani Alves, so it is worth reviewing how the updated list of the lucky ones turned out. Let’s go there.
22 seasons the best Scottish footballer of all time was active. A career that was divided between two clubs, Celtic Glasgow and Liverpool. First with the Catholics he swept his country where he won 10 titles in 8 years. He went to thenetworksto become a club legend. She won with them 8 Premier League and 3 European Cups. Sensational.
Sir Alex Ferguson apart, the biggest man legend in Manchester Unitedes Ryan Giggs. A ‘one club man’ who spent the 24 seasons he played as a professional in thered devils. The last one, as a player-assistant to Moyes in his first year on the bench, in the ‘post Ferguson’ era. 36 medals for the Welshman no more no less, including 13 leagues and 2 Champions League
Maxwell doesn’t seem to have had such a prolific career. He really was more of a team player than a star. Of course, go teams in which he played! Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Paris Saint Germain. As a curiosity to say that in all of them he coincided with Ibrahimovic. We must add a Cup with the Brazilian Cruzeiro. He was league champion in all 4 countries for a total of 11 of those titles, in addition to the 2011 Champions League with Barcelona. He was champion 37 times in 16 seasons.
The third step of the podium is taken by a legend of Spanish football. Don Andres Iniesta. The successes of Barcelona in the past decade or the glorious stage of the national team could not be understood without the player from La Mancha. A differential player, whose peak moment was the goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands (1-0). 34 titles as a Barça player, including 9 league titles and 4 European Cups, as well as, of course, the unforgettable triptych 2008-2010-2012 with the national team. Tremendous.
Be careful, Dani Alves, the best in history is coming. A player who has forever changed the history of football and especially that of Barcelona. 10 league titles (1 short of Gento’s record), 4 Champions Leagues or 6 Copas del Rey are his best credentials with “Culé”. Of course in all of them he has been the key player. The recent Copa América with Argentina, the Finalissima against Italy, the league title with PSG and the recent trophy in the French Super Cup against Nantes installed it here. The World Cup in Qatar is coming…
The absolute king in this section is still Dani Alves. His first honeys came with Sevilla, although where he swelled to win was with Barcelona. 5 trophies with the Seville and 23 with the azulgrana, including 6 leagues and 3 Champions. Then he continued to ‘sweep’ Italy with Juventus and in France with Paris Saint Germain, before returning to his Sao Paulo. He also won 2 Copa América and 2 Confederations Cup with the Brazilian team. All in 20 seasons. From another planet. Will it stay there?
#players #won #titles #football #history
