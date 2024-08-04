Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 he was the victim of some leak which have leaked, in the last few hours, some short videos, images and in general information on various features of the game, such as the maps, the weapons, the Omnimovement system and more.

We cannot report here the documents leaked online, also because Activision seems to be particularly active in searching and eliminating everything that has emerged so far, but the details The ones that have emerged are still interesting and also hint at some new things coming for the new chapter of the series.

Obviously these elements could be considered spoilers, in a certain sense, therefore they could ruin the surprise for those waiting for the official presentation of the game by Activision, which will arrive with more in-depth explanations probably during the Call of Duty Next from August 28th.