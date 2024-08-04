Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 he was the victim of some leak which have leaked, in the last few hours, some short videos, images and in general information on various features of the game, such as the maps, the weapons, the Omnimovement system and more.
We cannot report here the documents leaked online, also because Activision seems to be particularly active in searching and eliminating everything that has emerged so far, but the details The ones that have emerged are still interesting and also hint at some new things coming for the new chapter of the series.
Obviously these elements could be considered spoilers, in a certain sense, therefore they could ruin the surprise for those waiting for the official presentation of the game by Activision, which will arrive with more in-depth explanations probably during the Call of Duty Next from August 28th.
Several very interesting developments
What has emerged on Omnimovement seems really interesting: the new movement system Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s omnidirectional control system lets you, for example, lunge forward and backward, rotate the camera faster, automatically stride out of cover while crouching or standing, and changes to running animations and movement.
According to user X @betterthanalaix, who has proven to be quite active during this leak, these would then be the Multiplayer maps planned for the game:
- Vorkuta Mine
- Vorkuta
- Catacombs
- Flat
- Dig
- Babylon
- Train Graveyard
- Russian Base
- Socotra 2
- Hacienda alt
- Strip mall
- Red Card
- Firing Range 2
- Veiled
- Canals
- Island
- Pillage
- Radar
- Stealth
- Nuketown
Based on what we have seen so far, it also seems that theinterface Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s gameplay is better organized than its predecessors, with a new information display system that makes greater use of verticality, which is clearer.
For the rest, we have seen the open beta set by Activision for the game in question, and in this data we will be able to try it in a more thorough manner.
