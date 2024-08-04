Juarez City.- The Bravas de Juárez had to row against the current from very early on, but in the end they managed to beat Santos Laguna 3-1 on Saturday night, to add the first victory of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX Femenil.

In a match corresponding to Matchday 4, it was the visitors who opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Anahí Gómez.

It was not until the 23rd minute that the border team was able to equalize thanks to a shot from the edge of the penalty area by Grace Asantewaa that beat goalkeeper Gabriela Herrera.

Shortly before half-time, Asantewaa got on the scoreboard once again with a well-placed shot into the corner to give the Bravas the lead.

In the second half, Karime Abud was in charge of scoring the third goal for Juarez, which sealed the victory and gave them the first three points of the tournament.

With victory practically in the bag, coach Oscar Fernandez sent Jasmine Casarez onto the field, who returned to play after several weeks inactive due to injury. Desirée Monsiváis also made her debut as a Brava.

The Juarez team will return to action next Friday when it visits the Mazatlán Gunboats.