China Southern plane flying from Moscow has navigation problems

A plane of the Chinese airline China Southern with Russians on board had problems with navigation in the sky, the Telegram channel reports Aviaincident.

An unexpected situation occurred with an Airbus A-330–300 flying from Moscow to Beijing. The crew reported a deterioration in the accuracy of navigation characteristics during the flight at an altitude of 11.3 thousand meters.

Related materials:

Despite what happened, the aircraft commander continued the flight. As a result, the passenger airliner landed safely at the airport of the capital of China.

Earlier, a plane flying from India to Great Britain made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The foreign passenger airliner’s forced landing in the Russian capital occurred due to the failure of its automatic thruster.