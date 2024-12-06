Morad, sentenced to another two years in prison for attacking police officers, although he will not go to prison

The rapper Morad has accepted another two-year prison sentence for attacking some police officers in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) after skipping night confinement in July 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, although he will not go to prison because the The judge suspended his sentence.

In a ruling of conformity, to which EFE has had access, the criminal court number 28 of Barcelona sentences the artist to two years in prison and a fine of 180 euros for confronting a couple of police officers, one of whom he hit a kick to the ankle, while carrying an extendable defense, a prohibited weapon, in his hand.

The rapper, who has just completed a six-month prison sentence in Brians 2 for a traffic crime, will not have to go to prison this time, since the judge has decided to suspend the sentence on the condition that he does not commit a crime again. in the next two and a half years and replace it with a fine of 1,728 euros.

Morad has other convictions in his criminal record: last February, he accepted two years in prison for instigating a crowd to throw stones at the police while recording a video clip with a drone without permission and, in another of his judicial fronts, he compensated with 10,000 euros to a police officer whom he recorded with his cell phone and slandered on social networks.

Six to two years in prison

In the case for which he has just been convicted, the Prosecutor’s Office initially requested six years in prison for Morad, whom they accused of attacking and intimidating several Mossos d’Esquadra agents with a Taser defense after skipping night confinement in the so-called Blocks of La Florida de L’Hospitalet, in July 2021.

As a result of the agreement with the defense, in exchange for the musician accepting the facts of which he was accused, the Prosecutor’s Office reduced his request for a sentence to two years in prison, by applying the mitigating circumstance of reparation for the damage – he compensated the agent with 350 euros. who kicked – and suppress the intimidating use of the weapon, which the public ministry finally described as an “extendable defense.”

According to the ruling, Morad, one of the most acclaimed artists of urban music in Spain, gathered with a group of young people in the Florida Blocks on July 17, 2021, when confinement was mandatory due to the pandemic, therefore that the Mossos d’Esquadra intervened to prevent that meeting. In the presence of the police, the judge adds, several people threw glass bottles at the Mossos d’Esquadra, who began a “brief chase” after the young people who attacked them, thinking that Morad could be one of them.

In this way, the agents ended up cornering the rapper at the end of the hallway of a building, at which time he “took out an extendable defense without having authorization to carry it,” without, the sentence adds, evidence that he “activated and brandished before them to intimidate them.” However, the judge acknowledges, the musician tried to pass through the agents who cornered him, so he kicked one of them, who suffered bruises on his ankle and knee for which the rapper has compensated him with 350 euros.

With this new suspended prison sentence, the artist, with lawyer Fernando Martínez in his defense, is on his way to settling the multiple judicial fronts that he had opened in recent years for crimes ranging from attacks on authority, public disorder, reckless driving or theft. Just two months ago, a court lifted the ban on him from entering the Florida Blocks that had been imposed since 2022 in one of his cases due to altercations that occurred in the neighborhood, concluding that there is no indication that he incited the riots.