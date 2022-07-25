So that it does not fall into oblivion. A month passed yesterday of the tragic group jump to the Melilla fence that resulted in the death of several dozen migrants, 27 according to the Moroccan Police, at least ten more fatalities according to data provided by NGOs. The Federation of African Associations of Murcia (FaAM) did not want to miss this date and called yesterday afternoon, in front of the Government Delegation in the capital of the Region, a concentration of rejection for what happened on the border between Spain and Morocco .

Several dozen people participated in this mobilization to remember the deceased. The convening entities consider that the deaths of the Africans on the fence constitute true “racist murders”. Those in attendance observed a minute of silence in memory of those who lost their lives. A manifesto was also read in which the Government of Spain was asked for responsibilities “in equal parts” and in which xenophobic treatment of black people by the two countries was denounced.

“In addition to those murdered and disappeared, there are 32 people sentenced to 11 months in prison and some more awaiting more serious sentences, for the simple fact of leaving in search of a better life; for them we also ask for justice », added Elisa Ebesi Batou, president of the federation, while she pointed out « not understanding the actions of an African country like Morocco, regardless of the agreements it may have with Spain ».