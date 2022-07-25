Accident on the A12, 4 cars involved and the victim is Lucrezia Natale, a 27 year old girl

A dramatic road accident occurred on Saturday 23 July, on the A12, Rome Civitavecchia. The victim is a girl of just 27, called Lucrezia Natale that he was with some of his friends to go to the Jova Beach Party.

For the 4 boys an evening was planned under the banner of fun and party. No one for them would have ever imagined experiencing such a drama.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place around 1.30pm on Saturday 23 July. Precisely along the A12, at km 4, in Rome. They were aboard one Fiat 500 and they were headed for the concert.

Lucrezia had done the birthday just 3 days ago and was over the moon for this appointment. However, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the unthinkable happened.

In that area there was little visibility, caused by the smoke from a fire and the boys immediately slowed down. However, a 70-year-old man aboard a Mercedes station wagon failed to brake in time and crashed first into a van carrying 6 people and then into the 500.

The guy driving the small car has violently beaten even against another car. Unfortunately they turn out to be 4 the machines involved in this accident.

The death of Lucrezia Natale and the wounded

In addition to the police, the firefighters who have worked for a long time have also arrived to free Lucrezia from the car. Due to the violent impact the 500 they were traveling on became a tangle of metal sheets. In fact, despite attempts to revive her, there was nothing more for her to do.

It probably is died instantly for the trauma reported. 4 people were also injured and are in serious condition, but they do not appear to be in life threatening.

The agents intervened at the moment are working to reconstruct the exact one dynamic of the accident. Most likely in order to continue with the investigation, the 70-year-old man driving the Mercedes will be entered in the register of suspects for the crime of street murder.