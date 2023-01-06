Caixa Econômica Federal started 2023 looking for interns without experience who are studying higher, technical or secondary education.

The bank published the rules of the program in public notice nº01/2023 and the process will be carried out in partnership with the Centro de Integração Empresa Escola (CIEE). To register, simply access the center’s website between January 16th and February 24th. It will also be possible to carry out the online assessment through the website.. For candidates for positions with a higher level, a third stage will be held, face-to-face.

+High interest is not good for anyone, says Rui Costa

The final standings, according to the schedule, will be published on March 29th. Wages vary according to education level: for mid-level or technical positions, salaries will be R$400 for a 4-hour workload and R$500 for a 5-hour workload. For those who are studying higher education, the prices are R$800 for a 4h/day workload and R$1,100 for 5h/day. In addition, there is the Transport Voucher worth R$130.

Accepted courses are:

University education

Architecture and Urbanism, Law, Political Sciences, Social Sciences, Pedagogy, Psychology, Social Work, Telecommunications Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Agronomy/Agricultural Engineering



Technical, secondary and Eja education

Human Resources Technician, Public Services Technician, Finance Technician, Secretarial Technician, Accounting Technician, Commerce Technician, Marketing Technician, Logistics Technician, Occupational Safety, Administration Technician, Insurance Technician, Sales Technician, Youth and Adult Education – EJA, High School.