The Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Márcio Macêdo, determined, this Thursday (5), the composition of a Technical Working Group (GTT) that will act in the recreation of the Pró-Catador Program and in the revision of the Recicla + Program. The measure will be published in the Official Gazette (DOU) and complies with the order of the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to a statement, the working group will be coordinated by the Deputy Executive Secretary of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Tânia Maria de Oliveira. Within a period of 30 days, a proposal for a normative act providing for the recreation of the Pró-Catador and the carrying out of revision studies of Recicla+ must be presented.

Before drafting the ordinance that creates the group, Oliveira and the executive secretary of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Maria Fernanda Coelho, met today with representatives of collectors’ cooperatives. Among the participants were Aline Souza da Silva, from the Central de Cooperativas do Movimento de Waste Pickers, who, at the inauguration ceremony on Sunday (1), handed the presidential sash to Lula, and Roberto Rocha, from the National Association of Waste Pickers and Waste Pickers. Recyclable Materials (ANCAT).

Representatives of reusable and recyclable material collectors’ cooperatives and the business sector that operates in the reverse logistics policy will participate in the group. They will also be invited to integrate it, with the indication of representatives, the Advocacy General of the Union and the Ministries of Environment and Climate Change; Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger; of Labor and Employment; and Cities.