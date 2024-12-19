Caixabank recovers its online banking service and its application after several hours of operating problems

Caixabank has recovered normality in its online banking operations and its application, which have not functioned normally for several hours.

Early this afternoon, Caixabank acknowledged that computer problems prevented it from operating through its online banking and application, according to sources from the entity.

“We have detected an incident in the app and online banking and we are working to resolve it,” they noted. The entity has not made public the reason for the incident.

That is the same message that has been transmitted through social networks. For example, through the social network X has indicated that it had detected the incident and was trying to resolve it, in addition to being sorry for “the inconvenience caused” to its customers.

Something similar happened in customer service, where the bank has apologized for “the inconvenience.” “An unavailability in our systems is making it difficult to access the CaixaBank group’s applications; you will soon be able to operate normally,” he indicated.

As broken down in the financial information at the end of the third quarter of the year, Caixabank had, at the end of September, more than 20 million customers.

This is not the first time that Caixabank has had computer problems. At the beginning of this year, the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) imposed a fine of five million euros for a security breach which allowed its clients to see data about transfers made by other users with whom they had no relationship.

In that case, which dates back to 2021, the AEPD penalty was one of the highest imposed by the privacy regulator and the reasons for the breach or the measures taken by the bank to prevent it from being repeated were not known.