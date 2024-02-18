This Sunday, Boca Juniors could not achieve a second victory in a row in the Argentine League Cupsince they succumbed 2-1 against Lanus in Ciudad de Lanús, which left it with nine units in seventh place in the Zone Bwhile his rival surpassed him to place himself in second place with twelve points.
He Garnet took the lead from the 14th minute thanks to Walter Bouwho applied the famous 'Law of the ex' after a large attendance of Raul Loaizabut it was not until the 76th minute when the locals managed to calm down from the feet of Augusto Lotti to pass Ramiro Carrera. Already at 90+5', Lucas Blondel He found the ball in the small area to pierce the net and score the honorable goal.
However, the Xeneize He has to raise his face quickly because his next commitment is a match that he cannot lose as it is the Super classicwhere you will have to leave as a visitor.
Here is the schedule of the next five games of Mouth:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
February 25 – River vs Boca – Date 7 – LPF
He Super classic of Argentine football will be on Sunday, February 25, starting at 5:00 p.m., at the Stadium More Monumental. It will be the match of the semester for both institutions, taking into account the magnitude of the clash. On this day, as it was in the previous tournament, the interzonal will be played between the classic rivals.
March 3 – Boca vs Belgrano – Date 8 – LPF
On Sunday, March 3, starting at 7:15 p.m., and after what will be the Super classic, Boca Juniors will return to The Bombonera to receive the “Pirate” from Cordoba, who is not going through a good present.
March 6 – Unión vs Boca – Date 9 – LPF
For matchday 9, Boca will travel to Santa Fe to visit “Tatengue”, a team led by “Kily” González. It will be Wednesday, March 6 on a new date during the week, starting at 7:15 p.m.
March 10 – Boca vs racing – Date 10 – LPF
On Sunday at 9:30 p.m. in La Bombonera the team Diego Martinez receives the team Gustavo Costas. The Academy, with a present scorer, is the great candidate to win this tournament. For some, it is the team that was best strengthened in this transfer market and the results have shown that the new faces had good chemistry on the field of play.
March 13 – Boca vs Central Norte – Round of 32 – Argentine Cup
Boca will debut in the Argentine Cup of 2024 versus North Central Saltaclassified team of Federal A. The most important modification for the 2024 Argentine Cup has to do with the classics, which on this occasion will go to different sides of the table, so Boca and River, Independent and racing either San Lorenzo and Hurricanefor example, could only be crossed in a hypothetical final.
If you pass the first instance, Mouth will be measured in the round of 16 against the winner of the duel between Admiral Brown and San Martin de Tucumánboth of the First National. The Argentine Cup has as its top winner “Xeneize”, which won it four times: 1969, 2012, 2015 and 2020.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Boca #Juniors #Lanús #schedule #games
Leave a Reply