He Garnet took the lead from the 14th minute thanks to Walter Bouwho applied the famous 'Law of the ex' after a large attendance of Raul Loaizabut it was not until the 76th minute when the locals managed to calm down from the feet of Augusto Lotti to pass Ramiro Carrera. Already at 90+5', Lucas Blondel He found the ball in the small area to pierce the net and score the honorable goal.

However, the Xeneize He has to raise his face quickly because his next commitment is a match that he cannot lose as it is the Super classicwhere you will have to leave as a visitor.

Here is the schedule of the next five games of Mouth: