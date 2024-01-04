Accidents | A surface rescuer who was injured during a coastal fleet exercise has died

The person involved in the accident was a professional soldier.

A missile boat The surface rescuer who was injured in the Tornio exercise at the end of December has died, says Puolustusvoimat in a press release. The Defense Forces says that it respects the memory of its colleague and shares in the grief of the relatives.

During a routine exercise, the lifeguard swallowed seawater that got into his suit and lost consciousness. According to the defense forces, the problems were detected quickly and the lifeguard was brought back on board. CPR was started and he was taken unconscious by helicopter to the hospital.

Chief of Staff of the Coastal Fleet, Jan-Erik Aitos said at the time that the person involved in the accident was a professional soldier.

The commander of the navy appoints an independent investigative board to investigate the causes of the accident. The police is conducting a cause of death investigation, and the Accident Investigation Center has also announced that it is investigating the accident.

Defense forces says that he will fly the flag in memory of the deceased on Friday at all locations of the Defense Forces.

The accident happened during the exercise of the Hamina-class missile boat Tornio near Rönnskär, south of Porkkalanniemi, before the turn of the year. According to the Defense Forces, it was a routine man-at-sea exercise.

According to Chief of Staff Aitos, a similar man-at-sea exercise is organized regularly on ships. The exercise simulates that a crew member falls into the sea and is rescued.

The Tornio missile boat has a crew of about 30 people.