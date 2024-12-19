As is tradition in The Anthill, Pablo Motos received a visit from Cristina Pedroche in the last program of the yearwhere the Madrid native reveals information about the dress she will wear in the Campanadas every year.

In addition to talking about his look on New Year’s Eve, the presenter also He commented with the host of the Antena 3 program how he handles the criticismaudience data and other curiosities.

The best phrases by Cristina Pedroche in The Anthill were:

– “I don’t care about the audiences, I compete against myself. The audiences, for the bosses.”

– “The first year I gave the Chimes was on La Sexta, we had a 6.7% share and beat Antena 3.”

– “This year I could be dressed as Frozen, who knows…”.

– “On the cape there will be one color and inside, another, well, there may be two or three colors and red is not one of them.”

– “I haven’t tried it on yet and anyone can wear it.”

– “For the first time on Antena 3 we have another set of Chimes, we will have a terrace.”

– “My dress this year will be the biggest and most Pedroche that I have worn in all these years.”

– “Josie told me that Spain is not ready for the dress”.

– “I go by car and the dress goes by van, which is very big.”

– “If it doesn’t arrive, it’s stolen or something happens, I’m capable of ringing the Chimes in jeans.”

– “Whatever I do is hate. I feel that everything bothers me and I have decided to work on empathy.“.

– “I make a scout on social networks of the people I follow in case they have shared something from my Chimes”.

– “I like to feel the support of my people.”

– “People trust Alberto Chicote and me beyond the dress”.





– “I am sure that we are going to succeed one more year despite the audience we have.”

– “I want to have a good time because last year I wasn’t good.”

– “This year there will be no dullness, there will be a lot showthere will be very cool things throughout the program.”

– “All the look It is designed from head to toe and up…”.

– “One of the ideas occurred to me while watching a parade of Three Kings.”

– “I have become very superstitious and I get more nervous, and with age, more.”

– “Shortly before giving birth I became a believer”.

– “I did it because I needed a lot of help, I entrusted myself to God and I promised him that if the birth and my daughter went well, I would baptize her. Since it went well, I did it.”

– “I want to marry Dabiz -Muñoz- in the church. I don’t know if next year, since we’ve been married for 10 years…”