September 4, 2024 | 17.04
READING TIME: 1 minute
#Cabinet #reshuffle #Kiev #Kuleba #steps #Listen
September 4, 2024 | 17.04
READING TIME: 1 minute
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba has resigned from his post. The minister’s step back was in the air after the government reshuffle announced by Kiev. Yesterday, meanwhile, the ministers of Strategic Industries, Justice, Environment and Natural Resources and the director of the State Property Fund resigned. The resigning Dmytro Kuleba could be offered a prestigious diplomatic post. This was reported by sources cited by the Rbc-Ukraine agency, according to which Kuleba could be appointed ambassador to Brussels. In the meantime, Moscow has announced that it is carefully following the evolution of the reshuffle requested by Kiev.
#Cabinet #reshuffle #Kiev #Kuleba #steps #Listen
According to the criteria of As specified by the entity on its official website, CBP officers in Eagle Pass They...
The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas released this week videos of two of the six hostages whose lifeless bodies were found...
Former Petrozavodsk Mayoral Candidate Avisheva Decides to Engage in Sex EducationFormer candidate for mayor of Petrozavodsk and unregistered candidate for...
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today received His Excellency...
Nearly five years later, the world still doesn't know exactly how the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than seven...
The United Arab Emirates announced its new national strategy for the years 2024-2027 to combat money laundering and the financing...
Leave a Reply