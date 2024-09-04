Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba has resigned from his post. The minister’s step back was in the air after the government reshuffle announced by Kiev. Yesterday, meanwhile, the ministers of Strategic Industries, Justice, Environment and Natural Resources and the director of the State Property Fund resigned. The resigning Dmytro Kuleba could be offered a prestigious diplomatic post. This was reported by sources cited by the Rbc-Ukraine agency, according to which Kuleba could be appointed ambassador to Brussels. In the meantime, Moscow has announced that it is carefully following the evolution of the reshuffle requested by Kiev.