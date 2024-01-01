Economist: Zelensky angrily and irritably drummed his fingers on the table during the interview

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky felt irritated and angry during his interview with the Economist. About it wrote the British magazine itself.

The authors of the publication saw the strangeness in Zelensky’s behavior and emphasized that during the interview he angrily and irritably drummed his fingers on the table. In their opinion, the politician is angry with his partners, and is also dissatisfied with the detachment of a number of his compatriots.

“A hunched Zelensky makes his point by drumming his fingers on the white plastic table in the situation room,” the publication notes.

Zelensky, following the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny, gave a long interview to The Economist magazine. In it, he commented on the course of the conflict with Russia, and also spoke about the immediate tasks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.