As is known, Gamers really love to argue about everything. . In the case of Star Wars Outlaws a debate is emerging as to whether there are any hidden loadings when landing on planets . The game director had already warned of their presence in time, because for the developers allowing players to fly freely on the planets would have created many more problems than the benefits produced, but there was nothing to be done and the complaints started anyway.

Effort without benefits

Incidentally, Star Wars Outlaws has adopted a slightly different solution than Starfield, where the loading screens are obvious when you land on a planet: instead of a static screen, it shows the protagonist Key Vess’s spaceship first crossing some clouds and then entering the spaceport in question. This is a trick to hide the presence of uploads.but the video of a landing on Tatooine, which you can find below, has sparked controversy. The reason? Why do you see the clouds during the landing phase if they are no longer there when you arrive on the planet? Yes, some people have a lot of time to waste.

The trick is clear: this way the system has time to load the necessary data, but for some players the optimal solution would have been a real-time transition, which however would have been extremely more complicated to implement and it would have required a huge amount of workwithout significant benefits.

In an interview with Edge magazine, Gerighty explained that “Freely flying over the planet is something we chose not to do, because it would have required a huge amount of effort for very little gain.” In short, it would have been possible to do so, but it would have lengthened and complicated the development to have little or nothing in return in terms of gameplay enrichment. If you want to know more about the game, read our review of Star Wars Outlaws.