The first Madrid VTC regulation establishes that 10% of the vehicles intended for this purpose had to be adapted for people with reduced mobility as of January. something that is very far from being a reality although Cabify, one of the main mobility companies in Spain, reinforces its commitment to universal accessibility with the aim of transforming its company into an inclusive and accessible one. Recently, the company has taken a significant step by incorporating 50 adapted Mercedes brand vans, 100% electric, in Madrid, demonstrating its commitment to inclusive mobility. David Pérez, VP of Stakeholder Relations points out that, “Cabify is leading a revolution in accessible transportation. Cities must evolve by integrating an inclusive vision, and at Cabify we are committed to making them better places to live through accessible mobility for all,” he says. Perez.

Accessibility begins in the company’s main tool: its mobile application. It has an accessibility menu designed to guarantee that anyone can access its services without barriers. Featured features include the ability to request driver assistance to get on or off the vehicle, receiving voice messages for people with visual difficulties and communication exclusively by chat, eliminating the need for calls. Looking to 2025, Cabify is implementing continuous improvements to its application and developing a plan to adapt vehicles, ensuring the inclusion of people with reduced mobility. “We are proud to lead the industry in accessibility, ensuring that both our application and our services are fully accessible to all people,” highlights the manager.

Cabify also collaborates closely with organizations specialized in accessibility. Recently signed an agreement with Impulsa Equality to improve tourist accessibility in the cities where it operates. This agreement promotes not only inclusive mobility, but also raises awareness and trains the community about the importance of accessibility. In addition, the company maintains alliances with entities such as the ONCE Dog Guide Foundation and the Latin American Union of the Blind (ULAC), fundamental to moving towards more inclusive and sustainable transportation. These collaborations not only reinforce their social commitment, but also ensure that the development of their initiatives is aligned with the real needs of the communities they serve.

In addition to vans electric vehicles in Andalusia the company has transformed more than 5% of its own fleet, composed mainly of Ford Transit models, adapting them to the needs of this group. “Our objective is to continue progressively increasing the offer of adapted vehicles while promoting awareness and training initiatives to guarantee the best possible service,” says Pérez. The company has also established relationships with manufacturers and companies specialized in vehicle adaptation, strengthening its commitment to inclusive mobility.

In Madrid, Cabify already offers the category ‘Access Taxi’, made up of Eurotaxi vehicles designed specifically for people with reduced mobility. However, the company plans to launch a new adapted category that prioritizes attention to this group, although it will also be available for other users who need accessible transportation options.. “We want to expand mobility alternatives, ensuring that everyone can enjoy an inclusive and adapted service,” explains Pérez. The new category will be part of a broader network of services, which integrates sustainability and accessibility as fundamental pillars. Additionally, Cabify works to ensure that reservations for these vehicles are simple and fast through its platform, eliminating any technological friction that may arise.

The cost of incorporating and operating adapted vehicles represents a considerable challenge for the VTC sector. Currently, the sector does not have direct financial aid. Although the Community of Madrid has announced an aid line for 2025, the details are still unknown. “Without financial aid, these investments are very complex. However, At Cabify we assume the costs to ensure that users do not experience an extra cost for accessing these services,” declares Pérez. The company has implemented operational optimization strategies and efficient resource management to avoid passing costs on to users. In addition, adapted vans will be included in categories general policies such as ‘Quantante’ or ‘Group’, maximizing their use. Cabify also calls on public administrations to support chauffeur-driven vehicle companies so that they can provide an inclusive and quality service. get over the argument on profitability and prioritizing inclusive mobility as a basic need for citizens,” Pérez insists. Although the incorporation of adapted vehicles is undoubtedly an advance, it is important to point out that if priority is not given to reduced mobility services, compared to other types of travel, it is very likely that the great shortcomings experienced in Madrid will continue to occur.

For its part, Uber continues working to comply with the regulations, although it has not announced when the Uber WAP service, which is already operational in the United States, will be launched. However, it is known that Movecars, one of its associated fleets, signed an agreement with Rea Trans for the adaptation of a first batch of vehicles. Therefore, the official announcement is expected to occur in the coming months.