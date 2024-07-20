Washington.– Michael Moritz, the Silicon Valley billionaire venture capitalist and major Democratic donor, is calling on President Biden to drop out of the race, becoming one of the largest Democratic contributors to voice concerns about the president’s candidacy.

“Sadly, President Biden has to decide between vanity or virtue,” Moritz said in an email to The New York Times on Friday.

“You can either condemn the country to a dark and cruel time or listen to the voice of Father Time and time will run out.”

Moritz has contributed $7.8 million to pro-Biden and anti-Trump causes so far in the 2024 election cycle, federal records show.

Moritz said in the email that all of his contributions to the party — not just Biden — are on hold.

Moritz joined other Silicon Valley leaders, such as Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus, in calling on Biden to drop out of the race.

This Friday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris will speak with Silicon Valley donors at a private conference hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

As the Republican National Convention wrapped up in Milwaukee on Friday, a group of Democratic lawmakers called on Biden to drop out of the race, including Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, who is a key ally of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and four other House members who did so in a joint letter.

Behind the scenes, numerous major Democratic donors have pressured Biden to drop out, though Moritz is the most significant to do so publicly.

The slowdown in contributions has hurt Biden’s campaign, as major donations are set to be half of what was raised in June.