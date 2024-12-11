A new study reveals that the impact that created it was not oblique, but frontal, so that the crater is not oval, but round, something that will have important implications for future manned missions

A topographic model of the Moon using a color scale from purple (low) to red (high) based on data collected by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Japanese Space Agency’s Kaguya. The view shows the Aitken Basin. Triangles mark mountain features that can be found around it Hannes Bernhardt et al