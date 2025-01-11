Saint Hyginius Pope It is celebrated today, Saturday, January 11, 2025 according to the calendar of Christian saints, among other names.

Saint Hyginius, originally from Athens and also known as a philosopher, was elected ninth pope in the year 137. Before his papacy, he held the eighth position in the Roman see, where he fought against Gnosticism, especially represented in Rome by Valentine, a thinker. Egyptian. He died in the year 142.

Today, Saint Hyginius Pope, the Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Anastasius the monk, Honorata, Leucius, Paulinus of Aquileia, Peter Apselami, Salvius, Theodosius Cenobiarch, Thomas of Cori, Vital of Gaza.

The day of the saints’ festival has its origin in our culture thanks to the catholic tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? The Christian religion has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those illustrious Christians who, in addition, suffered the torments of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.









The saints that are celebrated today are collected in the Roman Martyrology and that is where they are officially extracted from. This is a catalog that the Vatican updates to include the canonizations that take place each year.

Saints for today January 11

