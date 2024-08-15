The rosters of the 22 teams that will participate from Saturday in the 79th edition of the Tour of Spain have already been confirmed and the official presentation will take place this Thursday. Among the 176 participants there will be seven Colombian hopes.

The most important element that national cycling will have in the event, which will begin with a 12-kilometer route between Lisbon and Oreiras, in Portugal, will be Daniel Felipe Martinez, who arrives with the honor of having been runner-up in the Giro d’Italia this year, behind the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

Daniel Martínez, Colombian cyclist. Photo:Fedeciclismo Share

Martínez arrives in good form and, in theory, will be the second face of the RedBull-Bora Hansgrohe team, which comes to fight for the general classification with the also Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who will go for his fourth title, after winning in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

This will be the third time the Soacha native has participated: he finished 41st in 2019 and dropped out in 2020.

Two teams will have two Colombian cards. One of them, Movistar, is aiming for a trident with Enric Mas, Nairo Quintana and Einer Rubio.

Nairo Quintana Photo:EFE Share

The Cómbita native is making his seventh appearance: he won in 2016 and was in the Top 10 in three other editions (fourth in 2015 and 2019 and eighth in 2018). On paper, he will be the team’s co-leader.

Rubio, meanwhile, will be competing in the Vuelta for the second time, having finished in 16th place last year. He already showed this year at the Giro d’Italia that he can be a protagonist: he finished in seventh place.

Astana will also have two Colombians on its roster for this edition of the race. One already has experience in Grand Tours, although this will only be his second participation in the Spanish round, after having finished in 65th place in 2022.

Harold Tejada Photo:EFE Share

Tejada has just renewed his contract with Astana, until 2026. “The new contract gives me extra motivation for the second half of the year and for the coming seasons. I feel like I am evolving and that little by little I am reaching a new level. This year I got my first victory with the Astana Qazaqstan Team jersey and I am confident that more victories are coming,” said the Huila native, winner of a stage in the Tour Colombia this year. Alongside Tejada will be debutant Santiago Umba, just 21 years old.

The 2024 Vuelta will be the last Grand Tour for Rigoberto Urán, who announced his retirement at the end of the season. He has participated seven times and was twice in the Top 10 (seventh in 2018 and ninth in 2022, with one stage win).

The Colombian roster is completed by Brandon Rivera, who will be Carlos Rodríguez’s teammate at Ineos Grenadiers. This will be his second Grand Tour: he was already in the Vuelta in 2020, but did not finish it.

