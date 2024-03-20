The current leader of Clausura 2024 is Rayados de Monterreywho have achieved 28 points out of a possible 36 and lead the classification of Liga MX as the only undefeated player in the tournament, so many wonder if it is already one of the best starts in history.
The answer is simple and it is yes, Striped He already has one of the best starts in his history, as he is very close to equaling his best start to the tournament, so below we review what his best mark is and what he needs to do to surpass it.
Until now, Monterey accumulates 12 games without knowing defeat in the Liga MXso it is just one win or draw away from reaching its best number of games without losing in the domestic competition.
Speaking of short tournaments, the best start in the history of Rayados de Monterrey he got it in the tournament Opening 2010when he managed to play 13 games without losing, under the command of Victor Manuel Vucetich.
In that edition, Striped He reached the final of the tournament and became champion; However, he could not extend the record due to the defeat on the 14th against Blue Crossa team against which they lost 4-2 at the Tecnológico de Monterrey.
The first thing you should do Monterey is to equal the mark, for which they will have to defeat next week Chivas on Closing Date 13, 2024.
The crucial moment will come on April 6, when they visit Blue Cross at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, in the CDMXso they will have the opportunity to get the best start in their history against the same rival that took them from them almost 14 years ago.
Later will come Tigres, León and Necaxa, the last tests of Striped in Clausura 2024, so Fernando Ortiz will have a tough task if he wants to achieve and improve the record.
