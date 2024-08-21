Bully is one of Rockstar’s most acclaimed games. Now, for all those who have had the chance to enjoy this classic, there is a way to do so today. Right now, All GTA+ users can now download this title on consoles, although the result will not please many.

At this time, GTA+ users can already download Bully on consoles. Although we saw records some time ago that pointed to a remaster of this title, this is not the case. Instead, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users have access to the PlayStation 2 version via emulation. Meanwhile, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to enjoy the Scholarship Edition, also thanks to emulation.

The interesting thing is that the PlayStation version is simply the game as is, while theThe Scholarship Edition for Xbox features new missions, classes, clothing items, and two-player online mini-games. In this way, It is clear that Microsoft console users are enjoying the best version available at the moment.

Along with this, it is important to mention that neither of these two versions are a remaster, but rather allow users of this service to enjoy this experience at no additional cost. Remember, Bully is now available for all GTA+ players. On a related note, this is what a Bully remake would look like with Unreal Engine 5.

Author’s Note:

It’s good to see that Bully is back in one form or another, but it’s also somewhat disappointing that not everyone will have the same experience, and it’s clear that Rockstar has no plans to offer a remaster.

Via: IGN