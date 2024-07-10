As we told you in 90min, Cruz Azul is about to cut Carlos Salcedo’s contract after the Mexican’s desire to leave Mexico for security reasons. That being the case, there are already several names on the table to fill the gap that the ‘titan’ will leave in the centre-back, however, there is one that stands out above the rest, that of Jesús Orozco from Chivas, who beyond the rumours, there is still no offer from La Noria for the ‘chiquete’.
Although the Italian press claimed that the capital team had offered 10 million dollars for Orozco’s signature, León Lecanda, Cruz Azul’s most reliable source, said that at this point, the Celestes have a huge interest in the center of the flock, however, they have not made a single formal offer for his signing, something that could change in the coming days, but that is on hold because Salcedo’s departure has not been finalized due to legal issues.
The source also reported that while Orozco’s management is attracted by the option of going to Cruz Azul, the central defender’s intention to leave for Europe remains in his mind. Chivas is not in a position to negotiate the sale of its best player in the lower division, if he has to leave, it will only be through the purchase clauses, for the old continent of 6 million dollars, for Liga MX, of eleven million dollars, the latter being the figure that the Celestes would have to pay.
#offer #Cruz #Azul #Jesus #Chiquete #Orozco
