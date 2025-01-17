More than half a century ago, ski hunters opened an illegal shooting range between Ruhpolding and Inzell. When they were caught, the question was where the whole thing was legally possible. How Ruhpolding became the German biathlon center.

Anyone who passed by Wildenmoos near Inzell in the 1970s sometimes heard gunshots in the forest. It was as if the hunting season lasted all year round, but it wasn’t shot at game, but at balloons. The country’s first biathletes had opened their training grounds in the undergrowth, more secretly than officially; the thing was not approved. “At some point they figured it out,” says Wolfgang Pichler, who remembers the shots from the past; he himself was a young man back then. “It was clear that a legal facility was needed for biathlon,” says Pichler, who is now 69 years old. “The only question was: where?”