JEronymous Berrio He is another of those Colombian athletes who leave the country chasing a dream, his is to reach the pinnacle of international motor racing and leave the flag of his beloved Colombia at the top.

Since he was 4 years old, that flame was awakened, that passion for motorsports, when they did not let him enter the Tocancipá Racetrack because he was too young to watch his uncles race. Influenced by his father and his family, he knew from a very young age that his future was in a car and behind the wheel.

At the age of 15, driven by the dream of becoming a professional pilot, he moved to Europe, far from his family who supported him so much from Colombia, giving up his friends, his school and those roots that he would never forget.

Life put him to the test in the Old Continent, where he was completely alone, but the dream of reaching the Formula 1 and his dedication to endurance racing has driven him to never give up.

The 18-year-old driver from Bogota is taking his sporting career step by step. This year he achieved his first victory in the Ligier European Series with his teammate Peter John Moreno, It was last June in the third race of the year on the legendary Le Mans circuit.

But his thirst is insatiable and he wants to continue to reap victories. This Sunday he will race on another legendary track, Spa-Francorchamps, where he wants to add points to achieve the coveted Ligier European Series title.

Jeronimo Berrio spoke to EL TIEMPO before this Sunday’s race in Belgiumhe talked about his ambitions in the world of motor racing, his life away from his family in Colombia and how he faces that first step towards all the major world championships in motor racing.

How did you experience those moments after the victory at Le Mans?

It was a bit unrealistic, you are full of adrenaline, concentration and you are very focused. As the days go by you realise how big a thing it has just been. Eight years ago I would not have thought I would be on that podium where the best in the world have been. Winning this race was a dream come true.

What is the goal for this year?

I want to win the Ligier European Series championship. I want to be on the podium in the three remaining races and win the European Series and look forward to next year.

How did this passion for motor racing come about?

I started racing when I was four years old, and I’ve been racing for almost 12 years. All the karting I did was in Colombia, I did all the categories and I became champion. I represented Colombia in four international World Championships… In 2021 it was my first year in Europe, in the French Formula 4 and it went very well, I had four podiums. In 2023 it was also a successful year, but I didn’t complete the season because we couldn’t find the necessary support.

Where are you living?

I’m living in Valencia, Spain. We drivers move around a lot, this year I’m in a Polish team and they are based there.

Who have you received support from?

My family is the one who has supported me and I am here because of them, they have helped me to pursue my dream. In addition to the support of the family, one needs support from private companies to continue one’s career as a pilot, that can help one to move up the ranks.

He only has that support…

So far, it is thanks to my family that we are here. The biggest problem that athletes have in Colombia is that they do not have the opportunities to go out and show themselves. We have a lot of talent, that is seen when a Colombian leaves the country, but due to lack of opportunities, some athletes do not pursue their dream. You have to support when someone is starting out.

How do you see motorsports in Colombia?

I feel that the talent is in Colombia, but it is difficult for a driver to go out and represent the country without support. This is about support in the seedbed, in karting. We have to make the foundations strong in order to climb the ladder, so everything will grow. Since Montoya is not in Formula 1, that push has been lacking, the magic that existed a few years ago has been lost a bit.

What is that dream you are pursuing?

My biggest dream is to reach Formula 1 and put the Colombian flag on the top of the podium. I have always said that I am a driver who loves motorsport. You can put me in any car and I will enjoy it because you enjoy the adrenaline. You can’t close yourself off to other categories, much less endurance, WEC races, 24-hour races because they have a lot of potential. Another dream I have is to win the triple crown, which is Monaco, 24 hours and Indy 500. I want to be a professional and we are pursuing that every day.

Did you have the opportunity to get close to Formula 1?

There never was. This sport has changed a lot over the years and it doesn’t always depend on the results of the driver or his performance, it also depends on the cost issue. If you don’t have the support to move up a category or to show the result, it’s difficult. There are many things that are out of our control as drivers, it’s not just about having talent. I hope that in the future I can have contact with an F1 team.

Who is your reference?

My idol is my dad, he was the one who taught me, he was never a professional driver nor did he race, but he did teach me when I didn’t know anything. From the age of 5 until I made the jump to motor racing, he trained me to be the driver that I am, I have always admired him and I hope to race with him one day, even if it is not a professional race. As for international motor racing, I love Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Juan Pablo Montoya is also a driver I respect a lot because he made history in F1 as a Colombian.

How does running feel to you?

You are in your own world, with the car and the track. There is absolute concentration and you get used to the speed. When you are in the car you have adrenaline, nerves and all kinds of sensations, but the race starts and I connect with my inner world.

And he has another passion…

I love running when I have free time. I am always training to improve physically, mentally and on the track.

What has been your greatest sacrifice?

You have to make a lot of sacrifices, especially when you have to leave the country. I left Colombia when I was 15 and went to live alone. I had to leave school, my friends, my culture and my family to pursue my dream. It’s difficult because it means arriving in a country with a different language, being alone, so there are sacrifices that you have to make, but I’m grateful because not everyone has the opportunity to be in Europe to race.

And the biggest scare…

This is a high-risk sport. I’ve flipped over, I’ve had crashes at over 220 kilometres per hour, but nothing has ever happened to me. As a driver, you don’t think about those things, you think about reaching the maximum limit.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS