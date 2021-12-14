If the driving quality of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has brought Formula 1 back to its golden years, the external context – made up of crazy decisions and disproportionate controversy – has partially ruined the poetry and the show. Former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle, to prevent a similar scenario from happening again in 2022, he launched the idea of ​​a roof for conversations with the referee throughout the season. Concept that incorporates that of the challenge in tennis and volleyball, except that in Formula 1 – obviously – there is no slow motion.

“In the final laps of Abu Dhabi we had the eyes of the world on us, and it wasn’t our best moment. Masi is the race director, he has directed races in Australia, not exactly a boring job, but it has nothing to do with the spotlight and pressure of the multibillion-dollar global F1. If Michael wants to continue, and if F1 wants to keep him, then things have to change in this winter“Brundle told a Sky Sports Uk. “The referee now needs a trusted and experienced sidekick, especially with the 23-game calendar of 2022. And teams have to ‘challenge’ it a very limited number of times over the span of a season, so that each conversation is only used when there are relevant reasons. We can’t have the referee mistreated like this, Masi was bullied on a few occasionsIt is totally unacceptable to hear team principals calling for sanctions or putting pressure on them. It’s their job, but Charlie Whiting would have hit them in the face“.