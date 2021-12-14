The discount continues between Sonia Bruganelli and Lorenzo Amoruso, who in these hours have thrown themselves against each other again. It all started some time ago but it is only recently that Paolo Bonolis’s wife wanted to reply to her companion from Manila Nazzaro.

It is not the first time that Lorenzo Amoruso attacks Sonia Bruganelli and, now as then, the reason is the allegations of the Big Brother Vip columnist towards Manila Nazzaro.

The former Miss Italy, in fact, does not seem to be very fond of Bonolis’ wife, who often has it attached both in episode and through his social.

“Moments of Manila thought. Nobody can express his opinion, she will always tell you what is best to do … She knows. If you want to be right follow the Manila thought. All time”.

he had said the last time through his profile, accusing the Nazzaro to want impose his “teachings” to the other Vpponi. Since the woman was still in the House, like this, Lorenzo Amoruso had intervened for defend it, dedicating in turn a story to Bruganelli.

“Dear Sonia Bruganelli, at least mine Manila she has her own thought, but for her dear Sonia her thought displeases everyone except his huge ego, not even someone really important. Moreover, it was explicitly understood that Manila she doesn’t really like it “.

the man had written. Everyone was expecting a response from the commentator who, however, seems to have read the post only yesterday … And of course he suffered replicated.

Sonai Bruganelli defends himself from the accusations

After viewing the post by Lorenzo Amoruso against her (although a little late), Sonia Bruganelli did not think twice and so she promptly answered Nazzaro’s husband.

“I’m not important but I have a role in the program… He kept doing the player selector “.

she said ironically, making fun of the man and belittling his work. Now the former Miss Italy is exit from the program … But it is not said that things between Sonia and Lorenzo they ended up like this!