The energy company confirms this after some customers reported the generous gift, the British writes Sky News† Northern Powergrid thanked them for their honesty.

The checks were sent to compensate for the damage caused by Storm Arwen to the UK last November. The energy company is currently sending compensation to tens of thousands of customers in the country, who were faced with power outages due to the big storm.

One of the customers jokingly shared a photo of the check on his Twitter account. “Thank you for the compensation for the few days we had no electricity because of storm Arwen,” writes Gareth Hughes. ‘Before I accept the amount, I would like to ask if you can pay this amount?’