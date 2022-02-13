Monday, February 14, 2022
Video: Dozens of birds fall dead on the street of Mexico

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2022
in World Europe
Dead birds in Chihuahua

Dead birds in Chihuahua

Photo:

Screenshot

Dead birds in Chihuahua

The event happened in Chihuahua. Two hypotheses about the fact are handled.

A viral video has surprised millions of social network users in Colombia and Latin America: It is seen when dozens of birds fall dead on a street in Chihuahua (Mexico).

The event happened in the early hours of February 7, 2022, as seen on the security camera that recorded the moment of the animal incident. The group of birds fell between Primera and Aldama streets, in the central sector of Rubio, in the town of Álvaro Obregón.

Local residents noticed what had happened and notified the authorities. The species is known to be a yellow-headed cowbird, a type of migratory bird from North America that often spends the winter in northern Mexico.

Local media reported that an expert went to the scene. Two hypotheses are handled so far: The first is that the birds would have become disoriented after inhaling toxic smoke from a nearby building in the area and the second is that the animals would have received an electric shock when they tried to rest on the high-voltage cables.

However, specialists say that tests are required to know the causes of the event. So far, neither the government of Chihuahua nor the environmental authorities have confirmed that this type of procedure will be carried out.

TIME

