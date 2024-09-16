Brennero: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming of the TV series

From Monday 16 September 2024 at 9:30 pm on Rai 1 Brennero will be broadcast, the new TV series directed by Davide Marengo and Giuseppe Bonito that starts from a real and intriguing idea from the past (The Night of Fires, in 1961, when Tyrolean terrorists started a series of attacks to obtain the re-annexation of Südtirol). But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

We are in the present day, in Italy, in Bolzano. And yet, those who arrive there for the first time, are convinced they are in Germany. The signs on the streets are written in German, if you ask for information in Italian some people do not understand, you even need to pass a German language exam to access public office. The citizens themselves are split in two: on one side the Germans, precise, rigorous and wealthy; on the other the Italians, noisy and warm. In this context, a PM belonging to a wealthy German-speaking family and an Italian-speaking inspector with a difficult past are forced to work together on the case of a serial killer.

The discovery of a body forces Eva Kofler, a young and ambitious PM of German culture played by Elena Radonicich, to work side by side with Paolo Costa, an inspector of Italian origins played by Matteo Martari. Both initially seem to represent the stereotype of their culture: she is austere, cold and rational; he is charming, boastful and reckless. But, overcoming their mutual distrust and teaming up, Eva Kofler and Paolo Costa will hunt down the ruthless killer, who has returned to strike after years, reopening the wounds and cultural tensions that have marked the city of Bolzano for decades.

During the investigation, Eva and Paolo will discover that they are different from what they thought they were, becoming a very solid investigative duo as they hunt down the “Monster of Bolzano”, the ruthless serial killer who has committed six murders, all of them German-speaking people, guilty (according to him) of having treated Italians as inferior.

It was in the very attempt to capture the Monster, three years earlier, that Paolo had lost his right leg and also his partner and colleague Giovanna. For him, capturing the Monster – something that the brilliant chief prosecutor Gerhard Kofler, Eva’s father, failed to do in his time – is therefore a real obsession. Eva, after all, also has an obsession that has nothing to do with the Monster case: it bears the name of Mathilde, a young painter to whom Eva is very fond. Eva and Paolo will face the dangerous case of the Monster (played by Paolo Briguglia) together, overcoming their mutual obsessions and healing from what seemed to be incurable internal wounds.

Brenner: the cast

We have seen the plot of Brennero, but what is the complete cast of the film? Leading the cast of the fiction is Matteo Martari. The actor in this project plays the role of Paolo, a police inspector of Italian origins. At his side is the public prosecutor Eva, played by Elena Radonicich. But let’s see together the complete list of actors present in the Rai 1 fiction:

Matthew Martari

Elena Radonicich

Richard Sammel

Lavinia Longhi

Luke Zunić

Sinead Thornhill

John Carta

Paul Briguglia

Anita Zagaria

Katja Lechthaler

Lia Grieco

How many episodes?

But how many episodes are planned for Brennero on Rai 1? In total, four episodes will be broadcast: the first on Monday 16 September 2024; the fourth and final on Monday 7 October 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Monday, September 16, 2024

Second episode: Monday 23 September 2024

Third episode: Monday 30 September 2024

Episode 4: Monday, October 7, 2024

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Brennero live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs on Monday evenings at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.