78,908, first prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025: check all the winning numbers





The Extraordinary Children’s Draw 2025, the first of the year, distributes 770 million euros, including those corresponding to the first prize, with 200,000 euros for the tenth.

First prize (200,000 euros per tenth)

– 78,908

The first prize has been sold entirely in León

Second prize (75,000 euros for the tenth)

– 06,766

It has been sold in Albacete, Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Badajoz, Balears, Barcelona, ​​Bizkaia, Burgos, Cádiz, Castellón, Ciudad Real, Córdoba, A Coruña, Gipuzkoa, Girona, Granada, Jaén, Madrid, Málaga, Murcia, Palencia, Las Palmas, Lleida, Lugo, Ourense, Pontevedra, Salamanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Seville, Tarragona, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid, Zamora and Zaragoza

Third prize (25,000 euros for the tenth)

– 66,777

Albacete, Alicante, Almería, Araba, Asturias, Ávila, Badajoz, Balears, Barcelona, ​​Bizkaia, Cáceres, Cádiz, Cantabria, Castellón, Ciudad Real, Córdoba, A Coruña, Gipuzkoa, Girona, Granada, Guadalajara, Huelva, Huesca, Jaén, León, Lleida, Lugo, Madrid, Málaga, Murcia, Navarra, Palencia, Las Palmas, Pontevedra, La Rioja, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Segovia, Seville, Tarragona, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid, Zamora and Zaragoza

Completions awarded with 3,500 euros for the tenth

– 4276

– 1454

Completions awarded with 1,000 euros for the tenth

The winning numbers have been:

– 798

– 824

– 794

– 981

– 307

– 548

– 660

– 366

– 040

– 756

– 899

– 184

– 404

– 306

Completions awarded with 400 euros for the tenth

– 31

– 26

– 89

– 68

– 11

Refunds (20 euros)

– 8

– 5

– 0