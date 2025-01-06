78,908, first prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025: check all the winning numbers

The Extraordinary Children’s Draw 2025, the first of the year, distributes 770 million euros, including those corresponding to the first prize, with 200,000 euros for the tenth.
First prize (200,000 euros per tenth)
– 78,908
The first prize has been sold entirely in León
Second prize (75,000 euros for the tenth)
– 06,766
It has been sold in Albacete, Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Badajoz, Balears, Barcelona, Bizkaia, Burgos, Cádiz, Castellón, Ciudad Real, Córdoba, A Coruña, Gipuzkoa, Girona, Granada, Jaén, Madrid, Málaga, Murcia, Palencia, Las Palmas, Lleida, Lugo, Ourense, Pontevedra, Salamanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Seville, Tarragona, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid, Zamora and Zaragoza
Third prize (25,000 euros for the tenth)
– 66,777
Albacete, Alicante, Almería, Araba, Asturias, Ávila, Badajoz, Balears, Barcelona, Bizkaia, Cáceres, Cádiz, Cantabria, Castellón, Ciudad Real, Córdoba, A Coruña, Gipuzkoa, Girona, Granada, Guadalajara, Huelva, Huesca, Jaén, León, Lleida, Lugo, Madrid, Málaga, Murcia, Navarra, Palencia, Las Palmas, Pontevedra, La Rioja, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Segovia, Seville, Tarragona, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid, Zamora and Zaragoza
Completions awarded with 3,500 euros for the tenth
– 4276
– 1454
Completions awarded with 1,000 euros for the tenth
The winning numbers have been:
– 798
– 824
– 794
– 981
– 307
– 548
– 660
– 366
– 040
– 756
– 899
– 184
– 404
– 306
Completions awarded with 400 euros for the tenth
– 31
– 26
– 89
– 68
– 11
Refunds (20 euros)
– 8
– 5
– 0
