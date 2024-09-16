Brennero: the complete cast (actors) of the TV series on Rai 1

Brennero: the complete cast (actors) of the TV series

What is the cast (actors) of Brennero, the new TV series broadcast from September 16, 2024 on Rai 1? Leading the cast of the fiction is Matteo Martari. The actor in this project plays the role of Paolo, a police inspector of Italian origins. At his side is the public prosecutor Eva, played by Elena Radonicich. But let’s see together the complete list of actors present in the Rai 1 fiction:

Matthew Martari

Elena Radonicich

Richard Sammel

Lavinia Longhi

Luke Zunić

Sinead Thornhill

John Carta

Paul Briguglia

Anita Zagaria

Katja Lechthaler

Lia Grieco

Streaming and TV

We have seen the cast (actors) of Brennero, but where can we watch the episodes live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Monday evenings at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.