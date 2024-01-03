Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/01/2024 – 17:33

Driven by wind and solar energy, electrical energy generation ended 2023 with growth of 10,324.2 megawatts (MW), the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) reported this Wednesday (3). In December alone, 1,900 megawatts (MW) were added, with the entry into commercial operation of 51 generating units across the country.

The annual increase exceeded the target of 10,302.4 MW established by Aneel for last year. This was the largest increase in the Brazilian electrical matrix since 2016, when 9,527.8 MW were incorporated into energy generation.

The main contribution to the increase came from wind energy. With 140 units opened last year, the modality recorded an increase of 4,919 MW, equivalent to 47.65% of the total increase. In second place is solar energy, whose generation increased by 4,070.9 MW with the entry into operation of 104 photovoltaic plants, 39.51% of the increase.

The list is completed by 1,214.9 MW generated by 33 thermoelectric plants, 158 MW from 11 new small hydroelectric plants and 11.4 MW from three new hydroelectric generating plants.

In total, 291 energy projects came into operation last year in 19 states. The states with the highest increase were Bahia (2,614 MW), Rio Grande do Norte (2,278.5 MW) and Minas Gerais (2,025.7 MW).

Total capacity

Power generation data is updated daily on the Aneel Generation Information System (Siga). With the increase in 2023, the country has accumulated 199,324.5 MW of electrical power monitored by Aneel and is expected to surpass the 200,000 MW mark this year.

Siga compiles data on plants in operation and licensed projects in the construction phase. According to the system, 83.78% of Brazilian energy production units are considered renewable. Hydropower accounts for 55.19%, followed by wind (14.4%), biomass (8.43%) and solar (5.77%).