Games | A US teenager is believed to be the first person to beat the classic Tetris game

At the end of Oklahoma's Willis Gibson's game, the blocks no longer flow down the screen and the game freezes.

13 year old A boy from Oklahoma is believed to be the first person to beat Nintendo's classic Tetris game 34 years after its release.

Living in the small town of Stillwater, USA Willis Gibson published by the video after reaching level 157 and causing the game to crash.

If the player beats the game, the game crashes. This is due to programming limitations. At the end of Gibson's game, the tiles no longer flow down the screen and the game freezes.

“I'm dizzy, I can't feel my fingers,” the teenager commented in the video. He beat the game in just 38 minutes.

In the past, only artificial intelligence has been able to do the same.

Until a few years ago, it was believed that it was possible to reach a maximum of level 29 in the game.

“No one has done it before,” said the chairman of the international Tetris World Championship Vince Clemente For The New York Times.

Gibson finished third in the world championships in October. He has also broken other records related to the game.

Gibson has been playing Tetris since he was 11 years old and uses the nickname Blue Scuti on YouTube.

He has said that he likes Tetris because of its simplicity. He doesn't value new games that much.

“It's easy to start, but hard to master,” Gibson tells The New York Times.

He tells the magazine that he plays Tetris twenty hours a week.

Gibson's mother Karin Cox has bought his son a Nintendo Retro N game console that imitates the original and a tube television for playing Tetris.

According to the mother who teaches mathematics, the boy's hobby is fine for him as long as he does something else.

Tetris developed by a Soviet engineer Alexey Pazhitnov in 1984. In it, falling blocks must be placed in suitable slots.

Nintendo launched the game in 1989.

In 2010, an American Thor Aackerlund reached level 30 in the game by using a tactic called hyper tapping, where the player shakes his fingers to advance the game faster.

Pazhitnov, the game's developer, now lives in the United States and opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine.