Atlético-MG assumed the isolated leadership of the Brazilian Championship after drawing 2-2 with Coritiba, on Saturday night (23) at the Independência stadium.

Tie on the last page of this Saturday. Game in Minas Gerais between @athletic and @coritiba! pic.twitter.com/6pdjTNsYgF — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) April 24, 2022

With the point won at home, Galo reached seven points. Coxa was in seventh position with four points.

Atlético-MG opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the first half, in a quick counterattack that ended in a pass from Hulk to Ecuadorian striker Jefferson Savarino, who, from inside the area, hit the first goal of goalkeeper Alex Muralha.

The second came in the 35th minute, when Guilherme Biro failed to intercept a throw and the ball fell to Savarino, who dribbled Muralha and finished with freedom.

However, in the final stage, Coritiba improved and managed to decrease in the 16th minute, with Igor Paixão taking advantage of the leftover ball. At 32 minutes Igor changed the role, going from arrow to bow. The striker made a good move on the left and crossed to the middle of the area, where Adrián Martínez did not forgive to close the scoring.

Here comes Igor, full of Passion! Fernando Moreno/AGIF pic.twitter.com/2AvUdZJk30 — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) April 24, 2022

