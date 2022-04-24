The Colombian Women’s National Team is playing this Sunday in the South American U-20 in Chile for its place in the World Cup of the category which will be played this year in Costa Rica, and to achieve one of the two quotas (the other already has Brazil), it will be enough to tie against Uruguay, on the last day of the final home run (4 pm TV de Señal Colombia and DirecTV Sports).

Colombia has 3 points, as a result of its victory against Venezuela (3-0) and its goal difference is zero, that is, the same as the Uruguayan team, but in case of a tie today, it will qualify for the next tiebreaker item that are the goals in favor: there Colombia has 3, against 2 from Uruguay.

The optimism of coach Carlos Paniagua

Carlos Paniagua, coach of the U-20 women’s team. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

“That third goal was very important for us, because it allows us to have a rival who is going to go out looking for more of the game: Uruguay falls back, looks for the opponent’s mistake to go on the counterattack”, explained the Colombian coach, Carlos Paniagua .

Colombia has gone from less to more in the South American. After a weak start drawing against Argentina and against Venezuela, in the first phase, they shook with victories against Peru and Chile. Thus, they qualified for the final phase where they had a hard blow against the favorite Brazil (3-0).

However, its solid victory against Venezuela put it in the race and with great options to qualify for the World Cup that will be played in August.

“We are working and very focused on what is to come, We know that the match is not going to be easy, we have been analyzing the group and we are also working and training for this duel”, said player Kaily Siso.

Although the tie works, the mind is on winning

The team knows that with the tie they achieve their objective, but they assure that they will look for victory, so as not to take risks against a complicated rival that against Brazil barely lost 1-0.

“We want a team that prevails with the ball. Even if the tie gives us the possibility of going to the World Cup, we are going to go out and win the game”, said Paniagua.

“We know that it is a great rival and that it is a strong team collectively and individually, we are preparing ourselves physically and mentally for this,” said player Ana María Guzmán.

The moment of truth has arrived, the quota for the World Cup is at stake, and Colombia is going for it.

