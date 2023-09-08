Absolar mapping shows that photovoltaic systems surpass the 11 GW power mark

Brazil has R$ 56 billion in accumulated investments for the solar energy model on residential roofs, according to mapping from the Absolate (Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy).

The entity’s survey also shows that photovoltaic systems on the roofs of houses exceed the mark of 11 gigawatts of installed power.

The association evaluates in the study that the growth of solar energy in the country could be higher, if there were no arbitrary obstacles coming from the electricity distributors.

There were more than 3,100 connection requests canceled or suspended in recent months, totaling around 1 gigawatt in solar systems dammed by concessionaires in Brazil.

The cancellations of the photovoltaic system generate a loss that exceeds R$ 3 billion in the accumulated, according to data from Absolar.

Currently, around 1.5 million homes, located in 5,512 Brazilian municipalities, rely on solar energy.

Of the total installed power of own solar energy generation in Brazil, including residences, businesses, industries and rural properties, today, with 23.5 gw, about half is present in Brazilian homes.

For Leandro Martins, president of Ecori, distributor of photovoltaic equipment, solar energy is a pillar for the social, economic and environmental development of the country.

“With the urgent and necessary energy transition, which is moving towards a low-carbon matrix, solar energy therefore becomes a priority and strategic in Brazil”he stated.

According to Ivan Sarturi, engineer at PHB, distributor of photovoltaic equipment in Brazil, the generation of this type of energy is the most effective way of democratizing energy for Brazilians.

“Also, photovoltaic solar energy presents itself as a cheap and clean alternative to meet energy supply demands with economic growth and the advent of new technologies, such as electric mobility and 5G internet”, declared.