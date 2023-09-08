Ammazzate oh and Se mi lasci non vale are just two of the many successes written by the great Luciano Rossi: he was 77 years old

In the last few hours, the news has spread of the disappearance of a great Italian singer-songwriter, capable of giving life to many successes interpreted by him himself or by other great artists of Italian music. It’s about Luciano Rossi. The death would have occurred on July 8, but the family has decided to make the tragic announcement only now.

Born in Rome The September 5, 1945Luciano Rossi approached music from a very young age and initially worked as a songwriter, later interpreted by other artists.

1970 was the year in which his name and his works began to circulate in the world of Italian discography. In the Sanremo Festival of that year, in fact, Emiliana Perina and the Gens brought the song to the Ariston The Season of a Flowerwritten by Rossi himself.

In 1971, he wrote the song instead A Rapido for Rome presented by Rosanna Fratello to Canzonissima of 1971. In 1972 he wrote the text of Will come backplayed by Little Tony and in 1973 that of Speak clearly Teresabrought to Un Disco per L’estate by the singer Dino.

The 1974 it was, if there was still need, the year of his definitive consecration. She wrote, composed and performed the song “Kill Oh!“, with which he participated in that year’s edition of Un Disco per L’estate.

The race didn’t go very well, considering that the song was eliminated in the early evening, but in a very short time it still became a hittransmitted by all radios and able to sell many copies.

To give an important boost to the song, also the fact that the great Maurizio Costanzo chose it as theme song of his radio variety show Fourth Program.

The other successes of Luciano Rossi

The seventies and eighties they were undoubtedly the most successful ones for Luciano Rossi. Lots of songs interpreted by the artist and especially those written by him but brought to the stage by other giants of the song.

Just to mention some of Rossi’s collaborations, we can mention those with Edoardo Vianello, Wilma Goich, Ornella Vanoni, Bobby Solo, Lando Fiorini and Julio Iglesias.

The latter in particular brought the song, written by Luciano, entitled “If you leave me it’s not worth it“.